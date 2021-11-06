Croydon Cat Killer ‘Strikes Again’ As Another Cat’s Body Is Discovered

I have spoken to Emma and the vets and from preliminary investigations Alley’s death does sound like the work of the Croydon Cat Killer. Their trademark is to cut off the [head] and tail and then display the animal to inflict maximum trauma on the owner.

I’ve lost count of how many times they’ve struck since 2014. They don’t just kill cats, they do foxes and rabbits as well. There must be 1,000 cases and maybe 70 to 80 per cent are cat killings.