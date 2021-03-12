Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

PA

The hashtag ‘Curfew For Men’ started trending in the UK following the disappearance of Sarah Everard earlier this month.

Sarah, 33, was walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9.00pm on March 3 when she disappeared off the streets during what should have been a 50-minute journey.

A Metropolitan police officer was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to Sarah’s case on Wednesday, March 10. On the same day, Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced that human remains had been found in a woodland in Ashford, Kent, though the remains have not yet been identified.

PA Images

Sarah’s disappearance prompted some people to question why she did not get a taxi home, and why she chose to walk by herself when it was dark, with police reportedly telling women in the area ‘not to go out alone’.

The fact of the matter is, however, Sarah’s disappearance has nothing to do with her actions that night, and everything to do with the person who made her disappear. In an effort to stress this point, Twitter users began sharing the ‘#CurfewForMen’, to hit back at the notion that women should have to stay at home after dark to protect themselves.

While it’s true that not all men assault or harass women, the hashtag highlights that neither should all women be responsible for saving themselves from those who do.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Girls walking alone at night aren’t the problem. Girls walking with headphones in aren’t the problem. Girls walking down dark streets aren’t the problem. Girls in revealing clothes aren’t the problem. Girls should not be the ones who have to change their behaviour. #CurfewForMen’

Some social media users pointed out that women in the late 1970s effectively found themselves under a curfew when the Yorkshire Ripper was at large, and that more than four decades later we are still asking women to avoid the streets, rather than tackling the behaviours that lead to these attacks.

One commented:

#CurfewForMen seems like such an out there idea until you remember they literally had a curfew for women when the Yorkshire ripper was active, why not take away the problem rather than punishing the victims. Obviously not saying there should be a curfew for men but it does make you think why we always punish the ones being victimized to protect them rather than punishing the people who commit these crimes.

Another tweet read: ‘I see call for #CurfewForMen has sparked instant outrage. Thus proving the point. Where was this outrage over decades women have essentially been told to stay at home, don’t go out on your own because of male violence? Not a murmur. Accepted as reasonable.’

Sarah’s family released a statement yesterday appealing for information on the 33-year-old’s disappearance, describing Sarah as ‘kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable,’ and asking anyone to come forward to help ‘solve this terrible crime.’