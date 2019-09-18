Custodian Lies On Floor To Comfort Upset Fourth-Grader With Autism

Alvin Independent School District

Kenlee, a young Texas girl with autism, was having a rough day at school. She hid under a blanket, but this time she wasn’t alone.

Hollie Bellew-Shaw’s daughter was struggling with the noise of the cafeteria at Melba Passmore Elementary School. The nine-year-old lay on the stage, shielding herself from the racket all around her.

In a display of ‘kindness and affection’, Kenlee’s favourite staff member, Mrs Ether, lay down on the floor and held her to make sure she was okay.

The powerful image was shared on the Alvin Independent School District’s Facebook page after Hollie posted it, and has since attracted hundreds of comments praising the custodian’s actions.

The post reads:

Sometimes you just need to take a break! When Kenlee, a Passmore Elementary 4th grader, was having a rough day, Mrs Esther, a custodian at the school, got on the floor with her and just held her. Kenlee’s mother, Hollie Bellew-Shaw, posted this picture on social media to show the compassion and love Alvin ISD employees show to their students. This goes to show you that a kind word, a hug, and a little compassion are all it takes to make a huge difference in a child’s life.

As reported by ABC13, Hollie said the fourth-grader has had a special bond with Mrs Esther for about three years, and that the staff member has a special place in both their hearts.

Apparently anytime Kenlee sees Mrs Esther, she runs right up to her and gives her a big hug.

One Facebook user wrote in response to the picture:

This warms my heart! I hope Mrs Esther realizes how much her actions mean to that little girl. She will always remember her kindness and understanding. Bless you Mrs. Esther for taking the time to show compassion.

Another user said: ‘What a beautiful soul Mrs Esther is! Thankful for you for all of the kiddos who are fortunate enough to have you in their lives! Kudos from Vermont!’

Many noted that a little kindness goes a long way, and Mrs Esther is a shining example of that adage.

Another Facebook user wrote, praising the custodian’s actions:

A little kindness teaches children that the world isn’t always scary. God Bless this sweet lady. The school is probably a good place or she wouldn’t feel she could do this. Congratulations to the whole school especially the administration!

