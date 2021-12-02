unilad
Customers Trapped Inside Ikea Overnight After Being Snowed In

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 02 Dec 2021 14:53
Customers Trapped Inside Ikea Overnight After Being Snowed In

You may have heard of overnight stays at museums, but what about a sleepover at your local Ikea?

For someone who is extremely indecisive, I think I’d quite like a night’s stay at Ikea to be able to choose the best flat-pack furniture for my new pad.

However, six customers and nearly 24 workers didn’t have much a say in the matter, after 12 inches of snow left them stranded at the Aalborg branch of the furniture giant, in Denmark.

Snow-in Ikea Denmark - Alamy Alamy

Despite it perhaps not being their number one choice of location to spend time during a blizzard, customers and employees were allowed to sample some of Ikea’s beds as they waited the weather out, MailOnline reports.

The store’s manager, Peter Elmrose, told Ekstra Bladet those who were stranded slept in ‘the furniture exhibitions and [the shop’s] showroom on the first floor, where [they] have beds, mattresses, and sofa beds’.

Customers were literally allowed to try items out before they bought them, and according to Elmrose, the night was actually ‘all fun’ and went ‘super well’, with a video even showing the customers being sung a bedtime song.

Joining in on the sleepover, employees from the next-door toy shop also came round, DR reported.

The manager of the toy shop, Michelle Barrett, said:

It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in.

We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again.

Ikea meatballs, trying before you buy, and running around a warehouse all night? Count me in.

