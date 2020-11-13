Cybersecurity Officials Say 2020 Election ‘Most Secure In American History’

PA Images

Federal and state cybersecurity experts in the United States have found no evidence of voter fraud in the recent presidential election, calling it ‘the most secure [election] in American history’.

A coalition of experts have since put out a statement rejecting any claims of foul play that could have compromised the result, despite repeated claims from Donald Trump and his supporters.

Advert 10

‘While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,’ a statement from the country’s top cybersecurity experts said.

‘When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections [sic].’

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, later tweeted out the statement, telling his followers, ‘America, we have confidence in the security of your vote, you should, too.’

Advert 10

The statement explained that the team had found absolutely no evidence of any votes being lost, deleted or changed in anyway, adding that all the states in which the vote was close have paper records of all the ballots for ‘the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors’.

It went on to describe November 3’s election as ‘the most secure in American history’, adding, ‘Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result.’

Donald Trump PA Images

It comes as Trump’s team refuses to concede the result of the election, with one White House adviser claiming they are working ‘under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term’.

Advert 10

Trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox Business that they are seeking ‘verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses’.

The Republican also claimed that the alleged fraud had been ‘an immaculate deception’ over the American people.

Nevertheless, despite the cybersecurity team’s statement, Trump’s team continue to push on with the numerous legal challenges across key swing states claimed by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Advert 10

When asked about Trump’s refusal to concede, Biden said, ‘I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,’ adding that he thought the incumbent president’s behaviour would harm his legacy.

‘At the end of the day, you know, it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20,’ he added.