Maryland Cyclist Charged With Assaulting Teenagers Putting Up George Floyd Flyers

Cyclist Who Attacked Teens Putting Up George Floyd Posters @VicStoddard/Twitter/Maryland-National Capital Park Police

A Maryland cyclist who was filmed grabbing a young woman and ramming a bike into a man putting up George Floyd posters has since been arrested and charged for assault.

Anthony Brennan III, from Kensington, was taken into custody by Maryland-National Capital Park Police after a video of his aggressive encounter with three young adults went viral online – since being uploaded on June 4, it’s been viewed more than 30.5 million times.

The 60-year-old was identified after hundreds of tips from people online helped authorities corroborate with a local investigation, leading them to Brennan as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

You can see the incident unfold in the video below:

As per the police press release, the incident unfolded on June 1 as three young adults – one 18-year-old male, two 19-year-old females – were walking the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, near the Dalecarlia Tunnel. As the group put up flyers commemorating the death of George Floyd, Brennan approached and escalated an altercation between them.

The video shows Brennan forcibly grabbing a poster out of a young woman’s hands, as another screams: ‘Do not touch her! Get off of her!’ He responds: ‘F*ck you.’

Cyclist Charged With Assaulting Teenagers Putting Up George Floyd Posters Maryland-National Capital Park Police

After another member of the group tells the suspect to ‘just get out of here’, Brennan then rams him with a bike, prompting him to exclaim: ‘Hey what the f*ck?’

You can can check out a news report regarding the assault in the video below:

The young man who was rammed by the bike told NBC News:

He sees me recording him and sees the fact that I recorded him as he was doing that, and he grabs his bike and he runs it into me and pins me to the ground. He pretty much screamed at us. He was saying: ‘F*ck you. You guys [are] inciting riots.’ He kept saying we’re ‘deviants’. I’m not sure exactly what he meant by that.

After officers developed Brennan as a primary suspect, they received consent to search his home, where ‘items of evidentiary value were seized’. Investigators later obtained a warrant for his arrest, at which point the cyclist turned himself in voluntarily.

Anthony Brennan III Maryland-National Capital Park Police

As per The New York Times, Brennan said in a statement released by his lawyers:

I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online. I am cooperating fully with authorities. I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behaviour.

After the heated, public-involved sleuthing led to two men being misidentified as suspects prior to his arrest – including a retired police officer – the statement noted that Brennan ‘understands his apology will not be enough to right his wrongs’. Police have since urged that the men weren’t involved in the assault whatsoever.

The press released added that the police ‘appreciates the courage and civic engagement of the victims who came forward in this matter’ and ‘the abundance of tips and information shared’. Each count of second-degree assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk