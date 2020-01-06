Cyclone Forms Off Western Australian Coast Bringing Wild Winds And Heavy Rain PA/@BOM_WA/Twitter

Western Australia is set to see its first lot of heavy rain and strong winds this summer as the first tropical cyclone has developed off the northern coast.

The system, which could hit the Kimberley region, could hopefully bring rain to some of the fire-affected areas, including the blaze which prompted the closure of the Eyre Highway in the east of the state in the last few days.

According to Neil Bennett, from the Bureau of Meteorology, the cyclone’s path is expected to make its way into Western Australia’s southeast region, which is close to the devastating bushfires that continue to blaze.

Bennett told SBS Australia:

We’re not particularly sure how much rain may fall on the fire zone nor are we sure how that will impact on fire operations. [But] on Wednesday there is the likelihood of some thunderstorm activity and we expect to see some rainfall.

Although it is slow in moving, tropical cyclone Blake is believed to be 215 kilometres north of Broome and is expected to begin moving south, towards the Dampier Peninsula on Monday, January 6, afternoon or evening local time.

The next day, it’s estimated the category one system will move towards the southwest and could cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach in the evening, or even on early Wednesday morning.

If predictions are correct, the cyclone could even intensify into a category two storm.

The Bureau of Meteorology added gale force winds could extend inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, January 8.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also expected to land over the western Kimberley and is likely to make its way into the eastern Pilbara.

Authorities have issued a blue alert for people living between Kuri Bay and De Grey, which includes Broome but not Derby.

While rain in Australia may sound like a good thing given the current bushfire crisis, people are being urged to prepare for cyclonic weather and organise emergency packs, including the likes of a first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water.

Flood warnings have also been issued for the West Kimberley and Sandy Desert regions, which Bennett urges people to take seriously.

He said:

This is a dangerous system. All tropical cyclones are dangerous.

Here’s to hoping this could give some much needed relief to those areas in desperate need of some rain.