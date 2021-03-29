unilad
Advert

Czech Republic’s Richest Man Dies In Helicopter Crash During Alaskan Ski Trip

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Mar 2021 14:07
Czech Republic's Richest Man Dies In Helicopter Crash During Alaskan Ski TripPA Images/CNN Prima NEWS/YouTube

Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man, has died in a helicopter crash during an Alaskan ski trip.

The 56-year-old billionaire is one of five people who died on Saturday, March 27, in a crash in the Alaskan mountains, north-east of Anchorage, according to Alaska state troopers.

Advert

One survivor from the crash has been taken to hospital and is said to be in a serious but stable condition. An investigation into the incident is now said to be underway.

Benjamin Larochaix, also of the Czech Republic, died in the crash, alongside two guides, Gregory Harms and Sean McMannany; and the pilot, Zach Russel, The New York Times reports.

Knik Glacier, the lodge which had chartered the aircraft, said in a statement:

Advert

This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased. In 17 years of operations this is the first time we’ve had to face an event of this measure.

As per PPF, the company where Kellner had been a majority shareholder, his funeral will be held with only close family members in attendance.

The statement from PPF praised him for his ‘incredible work ethic and creativity’, while remarking that, ‘his private life belonged to his family’.

Advert

Kellner is survived by his wife, Renata, and his four children.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated
News

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns
Animals

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Orders Operation To Lift Containers From Trapped Suez Canal Ship
News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Orders Operation To Lift Containers From Trapped Suez Canal Ship

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News

Credits

The New York Times and 1 other

  1. The New York Times

    Czech Billionaire Is Among 5 Killed in Heli-Skiing Crash Near Alaska Glacier

  2. PPF

    Announcement

 