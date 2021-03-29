Czech Republic’s Richest Man Dies In Helicopter Crash During Alaskan Ski Trip

PA Images/CNN Prima NEWS/YouTube

Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man, has died in a helicopter crash during an Alaskan ski trip.

The 56-year-old billionaire is one of five people who died on Saturday, March 27, in a crash in the Alaskan mountains, north-east of Anchorage, according to Alaska state troopers.

One survivor from the crash has been taken to hospital and is said to be in a serious but stable condition. An investigation into the incident is now said to be underway.

Benjamin Larochaix, also of the Czech Republic, died in the crash, alongside two guides, Gregory Harms and Sean McMannany; and the pilot, Zach Russel, The New York Times reports.

Knik Glacier, the lodge which had chartered the aircraft, said in a statement:

This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased. In 17 years of operations this is the first time we’ve had to face an event of this measure.

As per PPF, the company where Kellner had been a majority shareholder, his funeral will be held with only close family members in attendance.

The statement from PPF praised him for his ‘incredible work ethic and creativity’, while remarking that, ‘his private life belonged to his family’.

Kellner is survived by his wife, Renata, and his four children.