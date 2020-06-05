D.C. Mayor Officially Renames Road In Front Of White House Black Lives Matter Plaza PA/@Benxett/Twitter

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially renamed 16th Street, which leads up to the White House, as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

It comes after ‘Black Lives Matter’ was painted in huge yellow letters on the road in support of demonstrators protesting for an end to racial injustice within law enforcement.

The project was commissioned by Bowser and saw crews from the D.C. Department of Public Works closed off parts of the street so the painting could be completed.

DC @emilymbadger/Twitter

Black Lives Matter Plaza, located just in front of Lafayette Park, also marks the spot where protesters were forcibly removed on Monday, June 1, before Trump made his way through the park.

Trump deployed thousands of federal police officers and National Guardsmen, who used tear gas, pepper spray and other non-lethal force to clear the area.

Bowser has been heavily critical of the government’s methods, saying:

We are all very concerned about how the federal assets pushed out from the federal complex and we worked with them to push back. We are subject to the whims of the federal government. Sometimes they are benevolent and sometimes they are not. And so we have to fix it.

She wrote to Trump calling for an end to the ‘shameful’ and ‘extraordinary’ law enforcement and military presence to be removed from the city.

‘I continue to be concerned that unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington DC pose both safety and national security risks,’ she wrote in a letter to the president, explaining that the military presence was ‘inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of’ those demonstrating against ‘racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.’

Earlier today, June 5, Bowser unveiled a minted Black Lives Matter Plaza sign, revealing 16th Street is now officially renamed in honour of George Floyd and all the protesters fighting for equality.

Sharing a video of the placard being put up, she wrote on Twitter:

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”.

One of the team members responsible for making the sign also took to Twitter, writing:

Yesterday my team and I got a chance to make history when DC’s Mayor Bowser had us create these Black Lives Matter signs to be installed in DC! I so proud was of her when they asked me to design it! In fact, we are all so proud of her for making her stance clear!

With the Trump administration opting to increase security around the White House as the protests continue across Washington, tensions are sure to continue building between the president and Bowser.

Nevertheless, this is arguably a huge step in the right direction towards making real change.