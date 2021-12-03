DA Who Released Alleged Christmas Parade Attacker Speaks Out And Blames ‘Human Error’
A Milwaukee district attorney has spoken out after his office released the man accused of driving his car through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.
Darrell Brooks Jr. has been held in Waukesha County Jail since the incident on November 21, when he allegedly hit pedestrians with his SUV during the Waukesha Christmas parade.
Just two weeks before the alleged attack, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail by an assistant district attorney who had been assigned to a domestic violence case against the suspect.
At the same time, the assistant DA was handling a jury trial and almost two dozen felony cases, according to District Attorney John Chisholm.
While facing questions about Brooks’ release during a Milwaukee County Board Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, Chisholm explained that the assistant reviewed Brooks’ most recently posted bail, which was $500 related to a reckless endangerment charge, and decided to double the bail amount to $1,000.
Chisholm said a higher cash bail should have been recommended for Brooks, but the mistake was made due to the assistant DA not having access to a critical risk assessment for Brooks because it had not yet been uploaded to the office’s case management system, CNN reports.
The district attorney explained:
Given the volume of cases she was dealing with, she simply charged the case, she looked at the previous bail, and saw that it was $500 and she doubled it. That’s a mistake. That’s human error. It set in motion a chain of events that resulted in a tragedy.
I put the finger on myself and that’s my obligation, that’s my responsibility.
Following the events of November 21, Chisholm said his office will employ a process known as sentinel event review to learn from the errors in the case, examining the causes, successes and failures of the incident.
