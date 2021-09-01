DaBaby Meets With HIV Support Groups Following Homophobia Scandal

PA Images

DaBaby has met with HIV support groups in the wake of making horrifically homophobic comments at a music festival earlier this year.

After the rapper got cancelled for his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud festival in July, the rapper has met with Black leaders from nine HIV-related organisations in the US to examine inaccuracies he made about the virus at a festival in July. The Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, the National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), and The Normal Anomaly Initiative were among the organisations involved.

When DaBaby claimed that people with HIV will ‘die in two or three weeks’, he lost sponsorship deals, was removed from festival lineups and his verse was dropped from Dua Lipa’s single Levitating. The Ohio rapper also made derogatory remarks about gay males having sex in car parks, but claimed afterwards that his views were taken out of context.

According to GLAAD, a US LGBTQ+ organisation, he met with the leaders in a virtual meeting and apologised for the false and insensitive comments he made about people living with HIV.

The organisation said in a statement, ‘Our goal was to ‘call him in’ instead of calling him out. We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created. ‘We are encouraged he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.’

It further said that DaBaby was ‘genuinely engaged in the conversation’ and that he listened with ‘deep respect’ to ‘personal stories’ regarding HIV.

Following the meeting, the rapper’s disrespectful comments at Rolling Loud lead to the organizations writing an open letter to him.

‘I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote on his Instagram page. ‘Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.’