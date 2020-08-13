Florida Dad And Son Arrested For Selling Coronavirus 'Miracle Cure' Bleach Cocktail FiscaliaCol/Twitter

A Florida man and his son have been arrested for allegedly selling an industrial-strength bleach solution as a ‘miracle cure’ for coronavirus.

Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt in a federal criminal complaint filed last month.

On Tuesday evening, August 11, Colombia’s top prosecutor announced Mark and Joseph had been arrested by Colombian authorities in the beach town of Santa Marta, and now face extradition to the US as a result of the charges.

Mark Grenon and 32-year-old Joseph are accused of shipping their ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ (MMS), which is made of chlorine dioxide, from Colombia to clients in the United States, Colombia and Africa. The prosecutor claimed seven Americans had died from ingesting the substance.

Mark is a self-styled ‘archbishop’ of a ‘church’ in Florida known as the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. Prosecutors have said the ‘church’ was a phony religious entity created in an attempt to avoid government regulation.

The Grenons claimed that when drunk as a solution MMS can cure almost all illnesses, including COVID-19, cancer and HIV/Aids, as well as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and autism.

Men arrested for selling bleach solution as coronavirus cure Fiscalía Colombia/Twitter

The family are accused of selling the product even before the outbreak of coronavirus, and prosecutors believe they have sold tens of thousands of bottles across the US.

On the day the men were charged, hazmat teams swarmed the ‘church’ and found 50 gallons of muriatic acid, 22 gallons of the finished solution and 8,300 pounds of sodium chlorite, CBS Miami reports.

In April, the Guardian reported that Mark had written to Donald Trump about MMS, encouraging the US president to embrace the product amid the coronavirus pandemic and claiming MMS ‘can rid the body of COVID-19’.

Just days later, Trump went on national TV and suggested his now infamous idea of injecting disinfectant into the body.

Donald Trump PA Images

In the same month, a Miami federal judge ordered Genesis II Church of Health and Healing to stop selling MMS, but prosecutors allege the Grenons ignored the decision.

In an email from Mark to US District Judge Kathleen Williams, cited by the New York Post, the ‘archbishop’ wrote:

We will NOT be participating in any of your UNCONSTITUTIONAL Orders, Summons, etc. Again and again I have written you all that… you have NO authority over our Church.

Men arrested for selling bleach solution as coronavirus cure Fiscalía Colombia/Twitter

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously issued a warning against MMS, telling US residents that ‘if you are drinking MMS or other sodium chlorite products, stop now’.

The organisation added:

The FDA has received many reports that these products, sold online as ‘treatments’, have made consumers sick.

If convicted of all charges, the men face a maximum of between 14 and more than 17 years in prison.