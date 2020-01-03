Dad Beats Pervert Found Naked In Kids’ Room To A Pulp

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

A man was severely beaten after allegedly being found naked from the waist down in the bedroom of two children by their father.

Mark Stanley, 60, of North Carolina – who is apparently a relative of the family and was visiting – was arrested last week following the ordeal in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Investigators said a resident at the home had gone to check on his two children, aged two and three, and found Stanley naked from the waist down in their bedroom.

According to reports, when Stanley was discovered in the room, he pushed the father out and locked the door. The dad managed to force his way back in and began to assault Stanley.

A Facebook post from the Spotsylvania Sheriff Department stated:

In the early morning hours of December 29, 2019, deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 6800 block of Luce Lane in Spotsylvania County. Upon their arrival, they were encountered with a chaotic scene and an older male with severe injuries to his face, later identified as Mark Stanley. Upon entry into the home, deputies also encountered a male displaying a handgun quickly approaching the older gentleman. Deputies quickly engaged the male giving him commands to drop the weapon, which he did.

The police statement continued:

Through the investigation deputies learned that Mark Stanley was here visiting family members for the holidays. One of the family members awoke early and decided to check on his two small children ages two and three years of age. When the family member opened the children’s bedroom door, he found the suspect, Mr. Stanley in the room with the children nude from the waist down. When the family member questioned what he was doing in the room, Mr. Stanley pushed the family member out of the room, then locking the door. The family member forced entry into the room and began beating Mr. Stanley. Mr. Stanley was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and later committed to Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. The children were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Stanley was taken to the hospital and later booked on two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault. Police said additional charges are pending. The children were also hospitalised for evaluation.

It is understood the father isn’t being charged, although the incident remains under investigation.

Stanley’s relationship to the family is unknown.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.