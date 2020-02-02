Sydney Dad Makes Heartbreaking Plea To Drivers After Children Killed In Fatal Crash

I don’t know what to say. I’m numb, probably that’s what I feel at the moment. All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company… and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids.

Antony is 13, very handsome boy. He loved basketball. He woke up that morning and said, ‘We’re going to play this game for Kobe [Bryant].’ Angelina, she was my MLH, my little helper. Anything I needed, she had my back. Sienna, she was my little diva, my little actress. They’ve gone to a better place.