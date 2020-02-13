Dad Of Man Who Died In Moped Crash DMed To Pay For Damage To Scooter
The dad of a 20-year-old man who died following a crash on a rented scooter has been asked to pay for the damages to the vehicle.
Jack Whitelaw was killed in the Philippines when he crashed the scooter into a tree earlier this month, February 3.
Lukay Resort hostel, on the island of Siargao, then asked his heartbroken family to pay the £320 repair bill for the damaged moped.
Jack crashed the vehicle after hiring it for two days when his helmet came loose, causing him to lose his balance, it’s understood.
Following the ordeal, the hostel messaged Jack’s father, Paul, 57, saying they understood the family would be taking care of the damage.
The message read:
Hi good afternoon. I hope you arrived well in Siargo.
I was in contact with Ben and he told us that you will be taking care of the repairs/fees for the scooter.
We just wanted to ask news as the bike is still at the police station as of today.
In response to the message from the hostel, Jack’s father said they had ‘murdered’ his son.
According to the hostel’s receptionist, Jack presented a driving license to them prior to hiring the scooter, though Paul said the 20-year-old didn’t have one.
Following the exchange of messages, the hostel have now backed down in its demand for the repair bill for the moped.
A spokesperson for the hostel said:
Repairs were minor, 21,000PHP (£320), but it represents a lot for locals here.
The police told us to ask him [Jack’s dad] directly.
We sent a message to the father regarding the damages to the bike, as local police explicitly advised us to do so to get back the bike.
We didn’t mean to be insensitive or rude by any way, it seemed to be the procedure.
We do not wish to ask for any fees anymore as we understand the family also and we now feel even bad having asked about it.
We do not wish in anyway to do something bad in his memory. [sic]
The crash may have been caused after his helmet became loose and he lost balance, though there are claims Jack been drinking.
According to the hostel spokesperson:
Two days before the accident, Jack checked in our hostel and also rented a scooter.
What we know from the local investigator is that Jack was driving under the influence of alcohol and that his helmet was not buckled.
They said the helmet fell when he was still driving and it made Jack lose his balance and fall.
Jack’s father said the suggestion his son had been drinking was not confirmed and that the police report only said ‘suspected drinking’.
Paul described his son as their own ‘Peter Pan’, saying:
Jack will forever remain in our memories as the boy who will never grow up, our very own Peter Pan.
Free living, generous, kindhearted soul who saw good in everyone, lived each and every day making other people smile.
Paul, wife Suzy and daughter Molly are currently in the Philippines to repatriate Jack’s body. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
