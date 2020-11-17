Dad Photoshops Baby Into Hilarious Situations Whenever Mum Checks Up On Them onadventurewithdad/Instagram

The dad of a 20-month-old baby girl has gone viral on Reddit with the images he sends his girlfriend whenever she asks if their daughter is okay.

Kenny Deuss, who lives in Antwerp, Belgium, first started posting the pictures to his Instagram in October 2019.

The first post saw his daughter photoshopped into a spaceship, complete in an astronaut suit.

In the months that followed, she is seen sitting on the edge of a cliff, riding a skateboard, and even being held by US President Donald Trump.

The baby’s adventures didn’t stop there. She is later seen walking a tight rope between mountains, driving a car, and even battling it out with lightsabers – Star Wars-style – with her dad.

Other photos show her inside a washing machine, playing beer pong, actually drinking a beer, and holding a gun.

Since starting the Instagram page, Kenny has attracted the attention of thousands of people, and now has more than 23,000 followers.

He now posts at least once a week to keep his loyal following happy. Some of his most-liked posts show the baby on a Zoom call with Trump and driving a car.

Speaking to Belgium-based newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws, Kenny said he first started photoshopping the pictures after his girlfriend had to go back to work.

‘She kept asking me in messages if I could send a photo, so she knew Alix was safe. Then I decided to make something nice out of it. Each time I showed our daughter in a different dangerous situation,’ he said.

Speaking about his girlfriend’s reaction, he said:

She thinks it’s brilliant. The first time she probably doubted a bit whether it was real or not. Most of the time, I try to edit the photo so it doesn’t look too real. But the point is to make you doubt.

Explaining the process, he said:

I now take a picture every week. In many photos, I just hold Alix and then cut myself away. Then I add a specific decor to create a dangerous situation.

As for the future of Kenny’s Instagram, he said he wants to keep it going as long as he has inspiration. And fresh inspiration is coming soon:

‘We’re also expecting a second child, so we’ll have plenty of inspiration for the upcoming months.’

You can read the Reddit thread here, or see more of Kenny’s baby in all kinds of funny situations over on his Instagram.