Dad Punches Nursery Teacher For Smothering Daughter With Apron

A nursery teacher found herself on the wrong end of a dad’s fist after smothering his young daughter with an apron and shaking her violently.

On the morning of November 20 Mr Li dropped his young daughter at Qinghuamiao Kindergarten, located in Loudi in China’s central Hunan Province.

However, after observing her class on the CCTV monitor, the dad rushed in to stop the child abuse before his eyes.

The video, which has been seen more than five million times online, initially shows the young girl’s teacher, Ms Hu, angrily pointing a wooden rod in a bid to get her to put on an apron. When she appears to refuse, the teacher hits her with it.

The footage then switches to a separate clip, with another teacher holding the young girl in her lap as a means to comfort her. However, Ms Hu soon approaches again to try and get her to put on the apron. When she refuses, Ms Hu violently shakes the child, shoving the apron over her head viciously.

Little did the teacher know that her dad was standing right outside. Mr Li said his daughter was in a bad mood that morning, so he watched her on the classroom CCTV monitor outside in case he needed to personally comfort her some more.

After spotting the teacher’s behaviour, Mr Li storms into the to the class before slapping, punching and kicking the teacher in front of a room full of stunned children.

According to the local authorities who arrested both Mr Li and Ms Hu, neither party agreed to settle the matter privately, which may have allowed them to avoid criminal charges.

Mr Li said he declined because the teacher ‘showed no remorse’.

He added:

She refused to apologise. She didn’t care about losing her job. Her attitude, and the attitude of her family, was vile, and I cannot accept that. I accept the consequences of my own actions, but this child-abusing teacher must be arrested too.

Following the incident, the nursery school has dismissed Ms Hu, and local authorities have jailed her for 12 days and fined her 500 RMB (£55) for abuse. She is also expected to receive further punishment from the education bureau, with the possibility of a lifetime teaching ban.

Mr Li was jailed for a week and fined 200 RMB (£22).

