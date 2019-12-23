Dad Shoots Barber Three Times Over Son’s Haircut

KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube

A man from Texas is wanted by police after allegedly opening fire in a Harris County barber shop.

The man in question is reported to have shot a barber three times after becoming enraged over his 13-year-old son’s bad haircut.

The teen went home after his haircut, with the barber fixing the cut for free after he returned to the shop accompanied by his dad. However, the dad and the barber still ended up getting into an altercation over the cut, resulting in the dad allegedly shooting the barber in the stomach, leg and arm.

The incident reportedly took place shortly before 5pm on Saturday, December 21 just outside the Magic’s Kutts & Fades barbershop, on Franz Road in Katy, close to the city of Houston.

As reported by KPRC, the perpetrator’s son watched the shooting unfold from a car outside the shop.

The unnamed barber was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He has thankfully since been listed as being in a stable condition and is expected to survive.

The alleged gunman fled the scene in a possible grey four-door Honda Accord, and is said to be still on the run. Harris County Detectives are now asking members of the public for their assistance in tracking him down.

Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ukI2cmEAzO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male. Vehicle may be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly Honda Accord. Witnesses say he shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

According to description tweeted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

Harris County Detective Wallace Wyatt told KPRC the incident was ‘one of the worst ones I’ve heard’:

The argument was over the 13-year-old son’s haircut. He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that’s when the altercation occurred. […] That is one of the worst ones I’ve heard, especially with your son being here, witnessing what you’re doing.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident should contact investigators at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff’s office on 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

