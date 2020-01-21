Dad Strangles Coyote To Death After It Attacks His Toddler

There was no interest in it going away. [I] ultimately had to make the decision to become the aggressor and jumped on it, attacked it and [got] it to the ground.

When I was able to get on top of it, I put my hand on its snout so it wasn’t able to attack me. There was quite a bit of snow on the ground, so I shoved the face into the snow and then eventually was able [to] put my hand on its snout and expire it through suffocation.

Ultimately one hand on its windpipe and one hand on its snout did the trick.