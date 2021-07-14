Dad Whose 2-Year-Old Son Went Missing Finally Finds Him After 24 Years

CCTV News/Weibo

A man has finally been reunited with his son after he was abducted 24 years ago.

Guo Gangtang spent 24 years looking for his son, Guo Xinzhen, who was only two years old when he was kidnapped in China.

Human traffickers took the boy from outside his family home in Shandong in September 1997. The person who abducted him as a child has simply been identified as a woman with the surname Tang.

After taking him from his home, Tang and her boyfriend immediately sold the two-year-old to a family in nearby Henan province, according to local media reports.

Liaocheng Police

Tang has since been apprehended by police, while the boyfriend was already in jail for another crime when the police identified him as the suspect in the abduction.

Despite not finding his son for more than two decades, 51-year-old Gangtang never gave up hope and travelled more than 300,000 miles on a motorbike across different parts of China in a bid to locate his missing child. Apparently his efforts left him with broken bones from traffic accidents, as well as getting through 10 different motorcycles over the duration of his search.

Evidently his hope wasn’t misplaced, as Gangtang was reunited with Xinzhen yesterday, July 13, at a police station. The heartfelt reunion was filmed for the nation to see, which shows Gangtang and his wife can be seen tearfully embracing his son.

CCTV

Speaking about his joy of being reunited with Xinzhen, the Chinese father said, ‘Now that my boy has been found, everything can only be happy from now on.’

‘Only by hitting the road looking for my son, did I feel I am a father,’ he added, as per The Guardian.

Gangtang also wrote on social media:

Today is very important for me. My kid has been found. The future is full of happiness. God treats us kindly.

As to the family who brought up Xinzhen for the past 24 years, Gangtang said he’d regard them as ‘relatives’.

PA Images

The story of Gangtang’s formerly missing son inspired a movie in 2015 called Lost and Love, which starred Hong Kong mega-celebrity Andy Lau. Lau played the role of the father of the missing child.

Lau has since expressed his happiness at the news of Xinzhen being found. He said, as per the South China Morning Post, ‘I’d like to say to Brother Guo that I admire your persistence. I also want to salute the police authority for their years of efforts.’