‘Dancing Grannies’ Among Those Killed During Christmas Parade Tragedy

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies/elaguilabarjes/Facebook

Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among those injured during the Christmas parade tragedy.

Five people have died and more than 40 were injured after an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, November 21, as crowds lined the streets for the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Among them were the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who say their mission is to ‘entertain our audiences while enjoying team camaraderie’.

Some of the grannies were among those killed in the tragic incident at the parade, and the group took to Facebook to comment on what happened.

The group said they were ‘devastated by this terrible tragedy, with loss of life and injuries’.

‘Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts,’ the group wrote.

‘Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together,’ they added.

The post ended with their feelings following the tragedy and ask to keep the grannies, their families and friends ‘in your thoughts and prayers’.

‘Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted,’ they wrote.

Members of the community commented under the post to share their support and admiration for the group.

One commented:

Your group is such a treasured part of parades for my children and I. We are beyond devastated by what has been done. My thoughts, prayers and love go to all those affected.

The grannies’ impact on the community was also noted by David Simmons, a priest at St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Waukesha.

Simmons told The Washington Post the group were ‘a staple’ at events like the parade.

He noted that ‘it’s pretty adorable, honestly. It’s elderly women who are really dancing hard, and it’s something that people look forward to in the parade’.

The award-winning group were formed in 1984 and perform in ‘about 25 parades each year’.

As written on their official website, the grannies ‘practice once a week almost all year round to strive for their best performance’.

The investigation into the incident at the Christmas parade is ongoing.