‘Danger To Life’ Alert Issued As Storm Arwen Set To Bring 90mph Winds And Blizzards
A rare ‘red weather warning’ has been issued for parts of the UK as the majority of the country is braced for snow and high winds from the arrival of Storm Arwen this weekend.
Yellow warnings for wind and snow in place from midnight tonight until Saturday evening cover almost the whole of the UK, except for the southeast, with amber warnings for wind in place in the southwest and northeast of England, as well as the east of Scotland.
However, following updated forecasts, the Met Office has issued a rarely seen red warning for wind – meaning ‘danger to life’ – affecting the east coast of England and Scotland, with gusts strong enough to destroy buildings and endanger lives possible in the area.
Residents affected by the red weather warning are being urged not to travel unless necessary, with Storm Arwen forecast to bring winds of more than 80mph. The red weather warning covers the length of the coast from Aberdeen in northeast Scotland to Middlesbrough in the northeast of England.
Those covered by the amber warning for snow and wind have been told to expect damage to trees and temporary structures, as well as widespread travel disruption, with the Met Office also cautioning that the high winds and snow could also knock out power and phone lines in some places.
While much of the country has been excited by the prospect of snow in the coming days, meteorologists have warned that the threat of Storm Arwen should be taken seriously.
The Met Office’s Tom Morgan told the Daily Mirror:
Not everyone will see snow. Over the coming days it will be really cold petty much everywhere, especially after dark. But there is a concern and we have issued a weather warning for coastal areas with very strong winds predicted.
People may want to consider their travel plans and ensure their garden furniture is tired down, because winds could reach 80mph.
Topics: News, Met Office, Now, Snow