‘Danger To Life’ Weather Warning Issued With 90mph Winds Set To Batter Britain

Alamy

A ‘danger to life’ weather warning has once more been issued by the Met Office over heavy winds descending onto the UK.

In the wake of Storms Arwen and Barra, the UK is set to face another stint of savage weather, which has led to two yellow weather warnings and a ‘danger to life’ warning being issued.

From the north-west of the UK to the west of Scotland, the Met Office is expecting winds to reach up to 90mph, which means ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible’.

The first warning issued stated that wind was expected to continue in the north-east up until 12pm today, Monday, December 13.

The second warning anticipates the harsh weather to continue until 6am in the west of Scotland, The Mirror reports.

Forecasters stated:

Very windy weather is possible across northern parts of Scotland. There is a risk of disruption to travel, particularly ferry services.

Similarly to the previous storms, affected regions are being told to anticipate road closures, power cuts and damage to buildings and roads.

Alamy

Meteorologists have noted the ‘potential for wind gusts to reach 80 to an excess of 90 mph in a few locations, particularly over the Western Isles’.

‘The strongest gusts will be from a westerly or south-westerly direction. However, the very strongest winds may remain just offshore,’ they stated.

The continued bad weather follows the ‘weather bomb‘ of Storm Barra, which saw homes across parts of Scotland and Ireland left without power, and travel by train and car both badly affected.