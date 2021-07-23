Dangerous Hailstorms Set To Sweep Parts Of The UK Today

PA Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for dangerous hailstorms which are today set to sweep across parts of the UK.

It’s been warned that ‘heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption and flooding’ in various parts of the country, including parts of London, South East England, and South West England.

The news comes after the Met Office extended its first-ever extreme heat warning for another day in some parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland up until the end of today (Friday, July 23).

Northeasterly winds are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with some places potentially experiencing gusts of 45 to 55 mph. These strong gusts will be particularly prevalent alongside exposed coastlines as well as near and over hills.

This could well lead to difficult driving conditions, particularly for drivers towing caravans, and may lead to some disruption. Those who are heading to campsites for the weekend have been urged to take extra care.

The Met Office has warned that delays are expected for high-sided vehicles travelling along exposed routes and bridges and that there will be potential delays to ferry transport.

Furthermore, it’s thought that some coastal routes, sea fronts and seaside communities could be impacted by spray and large waves, with the potential to damage temporary summer structures.

This comes after giant hailstones damaged family cars in Leicestershire during a thunderstorm, leaving some car windows completely shattered.

Katie Jaffar, from Kibworth Beauchamp, told BBC News:

One minute the kids were playing with their friends in the paddling pool and it was gloriously hot. The next minute huge dollops of rain started falling and then it turned into hail – huge lumps of it thundering down. It was so fast, it was pretty terrifying.

Various social media users shared pictures and footage of the hail, which is said to have been approximately half the size of golf balls in some places.