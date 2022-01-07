‘Dangerous’ Murder Suspect Escapes Prison After Storm Causes Door Malfunction

Police Handout/WTGS

A ‘dangerous’ murder suspect managed to jog out of a Georgia prison after a storm caused the cell door to malfunction.

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, is currently being held in Effingham County jail on a numerous charges dating back to October 2020. Earlier this week, on Monday, January 3, local weather caused a ‘glitch’ in the jail’s computer systems, with ‘human error’ also contributing to Wilson’s escape.

At around 8pm, he left his unlocked cell and entered an unsecured area before attempting to flee on foot. In CCTV footage from the jail, Wilson can be seen making a run for it near parked cars.

His escape was only discovered the next morning during a routine headcount, sparking a manhunt conducted by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies.

‘Once you start with those computers, all kinds of stuff can go haywire. The jail was initially unlocked from that situation. This was a door that just never got locked back. We apparently didn’t check it like we should have,’ Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie told WJCL.

While a Statesboro K9 Unit bloodhound picked up his scent near the jail, it failed to lead to Wilson, with some believing he may have been assisted in his escape.

Wilson has since been apprehended, with the Savannah Police Department, SWAT, SPD Strategic Investigative Unit and Gang Unit tracking him down to a hotel in Savannah.

He was being held by the Rincon Police Department on a number of charges in connection to an incident in October 2020, including wilful obstruction, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, marijuana possession, drug trafficking, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, weaving over roadway and speeding.

He was later indicted by a grand jury in August this year in connection to a May 2020 homicide in Savannah, for which he’s facing three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.