unilad
Advert

Daniel Kaluuya Thanks Mum And Dad For Having Sex During Incredible Oscars Speech

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Apr 2021 01:50
Daniel Kaluuya Thanks Mum And Dad For Having Sex During Incredible Oscars SpeechPA Images

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya thanked his mum and dad for having sex during his amazing acceptance speech. 

The actor, the first Skins star to take home an Academy Award, finally won for his thundering performance in Judas and the Black Messiah as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton.

Advert

As he took to the stage, Kaluuya looked graciously overwhelmed, before leaping into a wonderful speech about being thankful to his friends, family, colleagues and life, as well as his parents having sex in the first place.

Kaluuya said: ‘We’ll celebrate life man; we’re bretahing, we’re walking, it’s incredible. My mum and my dad… they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m so happy to be alive.’

Hilariously, it cuts to Kaluuya’s mum watching the ceremony, who can be seen mouthing: ‘What’s he talking about?’

Advert

Dave Itzkoff tweeted: ‘Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex.’

Film writer Darryl Griffiths wrote: ‘Kaluuya’s mom muttering… what is he talking about!? as he mentions her and Dad having sex. Screaming.’

Fellow movie writer Chey also tweeted: ‘The fact that Daniel Kaluuya just won an Oscar but his mother is still going to clip him round the ears for that sex comment. Black parents are undefeated. #Oscars.’

Advert

Bob Saget also tweeted: ‘Daniel Kaluuya just inspired the hell out of me. What an actor. What a man. And yes, his parents had sex.’

Kaluuya beat his co-star LaKeith Stanfield, Paul Raci for Sound of Metal, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism
News

Police Investigating After Doorbell Footage Shows Cop Punching Teen With Autism

Derek Chauvin May Now Face Charges For Kneeling On Black Teen For 17 Minutes In 2017
News

Derek Chauvin May Now Face Charges For Kneeling On Black Teen For 17 Minutes In 2017

Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game
News

Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space
Science

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Academy Awards, Film and TV, Oscars

 