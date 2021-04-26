Daniel Kaluuya Thanks Mum And Dad For Having Sex During Incredible Oscars Speech

PA Images

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya thanked his mum and dad for having sex during his amazing acceptance speech.

The actor, the first Skins star to take home an Academy Award, finally won for his thundering performance in Judas and the Black Messiah as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton.

As he took to the stage, Kaluuya looked graciously overwhelmed, before leaping into a wonderful speech about being thankful to his friends, family, colleagues and life, as well as his parents having sex in the first place.

Kaluuya said: ‘We’ll celebrate life man; we’re bretahing, we’re walking, it’s incredible. My mum and my dad… they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m so happy to be alive.’

Hilariously, it cuts to Kaluuya’s mum watching the ceremony, who can be seen mouthing: ‘What’s he talking about?’

Dave Itzkoff tweeted: ‘Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex.’

Film writer Darryl Griffiths wrote: ‘Kaluuya’s mom muttering… what is he talking about!? as he mentions her and Dad having sex. Screaming.’

Fellow movie writer Chey also tweeted: ‘The fact that Daniel Kaluuya just won an Oscar but his mother is still going to clip him round the ears for that sex comment. Black parents are undefeated. #Oscars.’

Bob Saget also tweeted: ‘Daniel Kaluuya just inspired the hell out of me. What an actor. What a man. And yes, his parents had sex.’

Kaluuya beat his co-star LaKeith Stanfield, Paul Raci for Sound of Metal, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami.