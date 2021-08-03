Danish Cyclist Wipes Out Brit Athlete After ‘Not Looking Where He’s Going’

BBC Sport/Twitter

A Danish cyclist crashed into the back of a British cyclist’s bike in the closing kilometre of the men’s team pursuit heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Danish athlete Frederik Madsen was more than two seconds ahead at the 3,000m mark when the collision occurred.

Neither cyclists looked pleased at all after Madsen crashed into the back of Charlie Tanfield’s bike, of Team GB, causing both cyclists to topple over together in a painful collision.

British cyclist Tanfield was a last minute addition to the Great Britain quartet, due to Ed Clancy withdrawing earlier in the day.

Maden was visibly angry with the British rider, perhaps due to taking Tanfield for GB’s fourth rider and being frustrated that he had not moved up the track and out of the way for his approach from behind. It is reported that Maden yelled, ‘f*ck them’ at the British rider as he walked away from the scene.

Tanfield was able to get back on his bike after the collision and back on the track, however he looked like he was in quite some discomfort after the crash.

Twitter users took to the comments to voice their thoughts surrounding the crash, with opinions divided over who was to blame. One said: ‘Understandably frustrated but standing over the Brit yelling at him did not look good for him or his team. Needs to keep his composure. Hope the Brit is OK.’

Another commented:

I beg to differ from many of the patriotic & sympathetic British viewpoints ….. firstly riders are predominantly looking at the track lines for guidance rather than what’s in front of them & as is standard in any sport racing, Slow moving traffic should move wide of the inside

A third tweeted: ‘Terrible sportsmanship and not at all in keeping with the Olympic spirit. The crash is one thing but to stand over Tanfield shouting at him is disgraceful.’

Denmark contested the collision and due to having technically caught up with the British team, should be through to face Italy in the final in the race for Gold, however the crash is still under investigation.