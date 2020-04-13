Danny Goldman, The Voice Of Brainy Smurf, Dies Aged 80

It’s with great sadness that I must tell you that Danny Goldman has passed away… I’ve known Danny since 1980 when I first became an agent and he 1st started casting on his own. We became fast friends and have been for the last 40 years.

He joined our poker game early on and has even hosted it for the last 20 years or so. We’ve played together in our baseball rotisserie league for the last 32 years. In fact, he won it as a rookie in his very 1st year. He was quite the baseball fan. He was quite the actor as well. Young Frankenstein (sigh).

Danny was truly one of a kind. He always had strong opinions and didn’t mind telling you about them. He was incredibly funny. He loved to root for the little guy and help wherever he could. He had a huge heart. We lost a good one today. He will be missed.