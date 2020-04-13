unilad
Danny Goldman, The Voice Of Brainy Smurf, Dies Aged 80

by : Lucy Connolly on : 13 Apr 2020 19:07
smurf voice diessmurf voice diesHanna-Barbera Productions

Danny Goldman, the actor best known for voicing Brainy Smurf in The Smurfs, has died at the age of 80.

Goldman died at his home on Sunday night, April 12, surrounded by his loved ones after suffering a couple of strokes towards the beginning of the year.

His agent, Doug Ely, took to social media to pay a touching tribute to his lifelong friend, who he described as ‘truly one of a kind’.

danny goldmandanny goldman

Ely wrote:

It’s with great sadness that I must tell you that Danny Goldman has passed away… I’ve known Danny since 1980 when I first became an agent and he 1st started casting on his own. We became fast friends and have been for the last 40 years.

He joined our poker game early on and has even hosted it for the last 20 years or so. We’ve played together in our baseball rotisserie league for the last 32 years. In fact, he won it as a rookie in his very 1st year. He was quite the baseball fan. He was quite the actor as well. Young Frankenstein (sigh).

Danny was truly one of a kind. He always had strong opinions and didn’t mind telling you about them. He was incredibly funny. He loved to root for the little guy and help wherever he could. He had a huge heart. We lost a good one today. He will be missed.

danny goldmandanny goldmanHanna-Barbera Productions

Goldman began his acting career in 1963 with a stint in General Hospital, after which he landed roles in Young Frankenstein, MASH and Busting Loose.

It wasn’t until he voiced Brainy Smurf when The Smurfs debuted in 1981 on NBC that he reached stardom though, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable characters.

He held on to that role until the series ended in 1989, landing a series of other small roles in a variety of shows in the years that followed – including one in Criminal Minds in 2012.

Our thoughts are with Danny’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Danny.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Lucy Connolly

