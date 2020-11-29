unilad
Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies Aged 85

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Nov 2020 09:04
PA Images/20th Century Fox

Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died at the age of 85.

While the iconic Star Wars villain was voiced by James Earl Jones, Prowse physically played the role.

The 6ft 6in bodybuilder also starred in films like A Clockwork Orange, The Horror of Frankenstein, and Jabberwocky.

Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington confirmed the news of his passing this morning, November 29, and said the actor had battled a short illness.

PA Images

As per The Mirror, Bowington said in a statement:

May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.

The Bowington Management Twitter account also confirmed the news writing, ‘It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.’

Prowse received an MBE for playing the character Green Cross Code Man, a superhero invented to promote road safety in the UK in 1975. The campaign ended in 1990, and 10 years later Prowse received his MBE.

Responding to the tweet, one person wrote, ‘So sorry for your loss. Mr. Prowse was admired by many fans and was a kind & gentle soul to each one of us. May he Rest In Peace. Condolences from Canada.’

Another Star Wars fan commented, ‘David Prowse’s gestures, movements and bearing made Vader the terrifying figure that has captivated us for decades. Lucas owes him a huge debt of gratitude’.

Someone else put, ‘Rest in Peace David Prowse. You brought such an iconic and great character to life. Forever be grateful’.

Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.

