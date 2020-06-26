Daughter Urges Voters Not To Elect Her Right-Wing Dad WOODTV/StreentGanz

The daughter of a Republican candidate running for a state representative seat in Michigan has begged people not to vote for him.

Stephanie Regan, of Phoenix, Arizona, cautioned people against voting her right-wing dad Robert Regan, asking them to do their research and read up on his political opinions before giving him their support.

At the time of writing, Stephanie’s original tweet has racked up over 180,000 likes, with many people left surprised and impressed that she was able to put what she believed to be right above the pull of family ties.

In a subsequent tweet, Stephanie, who recently graduated from the University of Colorado, urged:

Since so many people are asking it is Robert Regan! Do a quick fb or google search to find info about his campaign. I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself.

She later added:

Sry lol blood is not thicker than water.

As per his campaign website, Robert Regan is ‘a Bible believing Christian’ who is strongly anti-abortion.

In one passage on his website, Regan emphasised that he is opposed ‘without exception’ to ‘abortion and the distribution of all abortifacients’.

Abortifacients refer to medication which is taken to induce an abortion, but this term is also sometimes used by pro-life advocates to refer to various common methods of contraception, such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and morning after pills.

Regan is a climate change sceptic, and had also claimed that President Donald Trump has ‘done more for the black community than any president we’ve had in the last 20 years’, as per an interview with The Hill.

His social media pages show that he has previously shared tweets which describe Black Lives Matter as a ‘Marxist’ group, and he has expressed doubts that systematic racism even exists.

In a statement made on his Facebook page, the father-of-four – who claims to have been one of President Trump’s very first supporters – stated that he was ‘happy’ that his daughter was ‘willing to speak out and express her opinion on things’.

In an interview with The Hill about Stephanie’s viral tweet, dad Robert alleged that his daughter had become ‘sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology’ after leaving for university:

A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses, like the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin — and she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder — and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy.

When asked what drove Stephanie to make her online plea, Robert replied that ‘her big thing has to do with the systemic racism that’s going on in the country’, adding:

She’s a big believer in that. The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community. […] I don’t buy into this whole systemic racism thing at all. I’m not saying there’s not hurdles to overcome. We all have hurdles to overcome. You know, as a quote-unquote rich, white, Christian male, people look at me a certain way. And it’s not always good. So, everybody has obstacles to overcome.

When describing their respective political stances on a scale of 1-10, Regan described himself as being a right-wing 10, with his daughter being a zero.