Daunte Wright’s Brother Rejects Police Explanation That Officer Was Trying To Tase Him

Good Morning Britain/ITV/Katie Wright

The brother of Daunte Wright has dismissed police claims that the officer who shot him was trying to tase him.

20-year-old Daunte was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center Police Department police officer on April 11 after the young man had been pulled over for a traffic violation.

Advert 10

In addition to the violation, Daunte reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant.

After being shot by the officer, who has since been named as Kim Potter, Daunte drove his car for a few blocks before crashing into another vehicle. He was then pounced dead at the scene.

PA Images

The ordeal took place just 10 miles away from Minneapolis where the late George Floyd had died at the hands of police last year.

Advert 10

Police have since claimed Daunte’s death was a result of ‘accidental discharge’ and that Officer Potter had reached for her gun by mistake instead of her taser.

In a press conference yesterday, April 13, Police Chief Tim Gannon said to reporters, ‘[It] is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.’

‘This appears to me from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,’ he added.

PA Images

Advert 10

However, in the wake of yesterday’s conference, Daunte’s brother Damik Bryant dismissed the police’s claims that it was accidental and called on Officer Potter to be arrested.

He told Good Morning Britain:

You guys were all at the scene of a murder, the scene of a homicide. You guys should all be dealt with the same way. Just like they did with George Floyd.

Discussing Officer Potter’s actions, someone who has been in the force for 26 years, Damik added, ‘You’re not just a rookie, you’ve been in the force longer than I’ve been alive. Come on, make that make sense. We just want justice for Daunte Wright.’

Advert 10

Good Morning Britain

Damik also expressed how difficult he’s found his brother’s death and that’s he’s cried so much that his eyes burn.

He said to GMB, ‘My brother should not be laid up in a metal box in a bag right now. I cried so much to the point I can’t cry no more, I’ve got no tears. It hurts now, my eyes burn.’

Officer Potter was initially placed on administrative leave, but has reportedly now resigned from the force.

Advert 10

Watch Good Morning Britain weekdays on ITV from 6am and catch up on ITV Hub.