David Attenborough Warns Humans ‘On Verge Of Destabilising The Entire Planet’

PA Images/NASA

Sir David Attenborough told world leaders that humans are on the ‘verge of destabilising the entire planet’ if we don’t take appropriate action on climate change.

Leaders from the G7 group – UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – have been meeting to discuss the pandemic, vaccines, Brexit and the environment.

The renowned documentarian and naturalist has been vocal on global warming in recent years. Ahead of the summit, he warned of the dying ‘natural world’ and how crucial the coming years will be in helping Earth recover from the strain humans have placed it under.

Ahead of Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and others gathering in Cornwall, Attenborough said: ‘The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable. Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see.’

‘But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilising the entire planet. If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade – in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations – are the most important in human history,’ he added.

As per BBC News, the leaders are committing to phase out the funding of coal plants, as well as offering up to £2 billion to developing countries stop using fossil fuels.

However, Teresa Anderson from Action Aid said: ‘Rich countries have so far failed to deliver on climate finance pledges. The majority of what has been provided so far has been in the form of loans, which are pushing vulnerable countries further into debt and poverty.’

Attenborough will serve as People’s Advocate at the COP26 conference later this year, where firmer financial plans on climate change are expected.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images/NASA