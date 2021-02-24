David Attenborough Warns It’s ‘Too Late’ To Reverse Climate Change Damage

PA Images

David Attenborough has warned that it’s ‘too late’ to reverse the damage caused by climate change, but said it was the duty of wealthy countries to do all they can.

Attenborough’s comments come after the United Nations (UN) recently warned that humans had broken the planet, and could potentially make it uninhabitable.

Speaking at the UN’s Security Council (UNSC) session, the 94-year-old said that while there’s ‘no way back’, he still has hope.

The broadcaster and natural historian said, ‘Please make no mistake – climate change is the biggest threat to security that modern humans have ever faced. We have left the stable and secure climatic period that gave birth to our civilisations.’

He continued:

There is no going back – no matter what we do now, it’s too late to avoid climate change, and the poorest, the most vulnerable, those with the least security, are now certain to suffer.

‘While it’s true we can never go back to the stable, benign climate that enabled us to flourish for the past 10,000 years, I do believe that if we act fast enough, we can reach a new stable state,’ Attenborough added.

The UNSC is currently being held in the UK, and Attenborough was invited to speak by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

With climate changing threatening the whole planet, Attenborough went on to say that this is something that should unite us, not divide us.

He explained:

Today there are threats to security of a new and unprecedented kind. These threats do not divide us. They are threats which should unite us, no matter from which part of the world we come, for they face us all.

The UN’s COP26climate summit is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021, and Attenborough has described it as ‘the last opportunity to make the necessary change’, reported JOE.

He said of the upcoming event, ‘In November this year, at COP26 in Glasgow, we may have our last opportunity to make the necessary step-change. If we objectively view climate change and the loss of nature as worldwide security threats – as indeed they are – then we may yet act proportionately and in time.’

Attenborough added that if we bring emissions down by ‘sufficient vigour’, we may be able to ‘avoid the tipping points that will make runaway climate change unstoppable’.

In regards to what we can do personally to save the planet, Attenborough previously told UNILAD two simple ways we can help.

