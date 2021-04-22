David Dobrik Accused Of ‘Almost Killing’ Jeff Wittek After Footage Of Him Recklessly Driving Excavator Released

David Dobrik/Twitter/@shutupallea/Twitter

Jeff Wittek, of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, has shared footage from the day the YouTuber ‘almost killed’ him when a stunt for a video went wrong.

Wittek recently broached the subject of the incident during an appearance on the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, in the wake of allegations that Dobrik had orchestrated a sexual assault against fellow Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

As he discussed his side of the story, Wittek mentioned an incident involving Dobrik that resulted in him seriously injuring his eye. The YouTuber didn’t go into much detail at the time, but opened up further about the incident in a new video titled Coming Clean About Everything, part of a documentary series titled Don’t Try This At Home.

You can see footage from the incident below:

Wittek explained that the Vlog Squad had been in the midst of filming a lot of stunt videos when they came up with the plan to put an excavator vehicle in a lake and have people swing around from a rope attached to it.

In the video, Wittek recalls Dobrik’s enthusiasm towards the stunt as a number of people swung from the rope and he commented on how ‘beautiful’ it looked on camera.

The dangers of the situation began to come to light when one of the people involved started to fall from the rope, but after having ‘jumped out of a plane 20 times’, Wittek felt that nothing too disastrous would happen if he tried it for himself.

He commented: ‘What’s the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake? … I didn’t know I was gonna go that fast. So I grabbed the rope, and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people. But this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f*cking idiot I know was driving it.’

Wittek’s video showed him starting to fly towards the camera, with Dobrik in the background saying, ‘Oh sh*t’. Onlookers could be heard screaming and began running out to help Wittek after the stunt went wrong.

Following the incident, Wittek revealed his injuries on Instagram, explaining only that he ‘got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places.’ The image showed bruising around his eye, and what appeared to be stitches in his forehead.

A teaser for Wittek’s documentary saw him speak to a doctor about the incident and share gruesome images of his injuries.

The doctor made clear that the YouTuber was lucky to be alive after the incident, noting that he ‘would have died’ if his injury was a few inches in the other direction, and that it could have ‘cut [his] eye right in half’ if it had been three millimetres higher.