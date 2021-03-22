David Dobrik Loses Partnerships After Allegedly Orchestrating Sexual Assault

PA Images

A number of companies have cut ties with YouTuber David Dobrik following allegations that he orchestrated a sexual assault.

DoorDash, HelloFresh, EA Sports and Dollar Shave Club are among the companies that have severed relationships with Dobrik, after Seth Francois, a former member of Dobrik’s content creator group Vlog Squad, accused the YouTuber last month of planning a sexual assault against him.

Francois was the subject of a ‘prank’ video in which he was told he would be receiving a kiss from model Corinna Kopf, but ‘Corinna’ was actually 45-year-old comedian Jason Nash in disguise. Francois claimed that as a result he was ‘touched by someone [he] did not consent to’.

David Dobrik/Instagram

Following the initial accusation against Dobrik, another alleged victim came forward claiming she had been pressured to drink by the Vlog Squad, that she was forced to participate in a threesome without her consent, and that she was sexually assaulted by Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglitis.

The accuser alleged that Dobrik was present and that he filmed her before using the footage for a consensual ‘threesome plot’ in his vlog.

In the wake of the allegations, Dobrik announced on Sunday, March 21, that he would be stepping down from the board of Dispo, a photo-sharing app he helped created.

In a statement cited by The Information, per Huffington Post, Dobrik’s departure came in order ‘to not distract from the company’s growth’.

David Dobrik/YouTube

On the same day, venture capital firm Spark Capital, which led Dispo’s $20 million financing last month, shared a tweet to say that it had made the decision to ‘sever all ties’ from Dispo ‘in light of recent news.’

It added:

We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo.

Ticket-selling service SeatGeek, a prominent sponsor of Dobrik, told Insider that it took the allegations against Dobrik and the Vlog Squad ‘very seriously’, adding that it was ‘closely monitoring the situation and reviewing internally how we want to proceed’.

The company did not clarify whether the allegations would affect future partnerships between the brand and the YouTuber.

Dobrik responded to the allegations in a YouTube video last week, in which he said ‘consent is something that’s super, super important’ to him.

He continued, ‘With any video I make, my main purpose is to make people happy and inspire people and I never want anything to get in the way of that. I’m sorry if I’ve let you down and things like that won’t happen again.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

