DC Attorney General Wants To Interview Donald Trump Jr About Misuse Of Inaugural Funds PA Images

The DC attorney general’s office has asked to interview Donald Trump Jr. as part of its investigation into the misuse of inaugural funds.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, reports emerged that the outgoing POTUS was concerned over facing multiple prosecutions if he didn’t succeed in getting a second term.

His worries have become so immense that he’s reportedly considering pardoning himself and his family, in a bid to ‘stave off prosecution’ as he leaves office. Among a number of potential charges, his use of inaugural funds has come to the fore in a new investigation.

Trump Jr. PA Images

While appearing on CNN, Attorney General Karl Racine confirmed his office had asked Trump Jr. to sit down for a sworn deposition in cooperation with its investigation. He said he’s ‘extremely confident’ that the Trump family broke the law, saying the ‘evidence is clear… the Trump business and the Trump family used the not-for-profit to profit themselves’.

Racine continued:

That’s why the Presidential Inauguration Commission paid so much money for rooms and event space that were far above market rate during the inauguration commission, and that’s why we just amended our complaint to include that Donald Trump Jr.’s good friend essentially had a free set of rooms for a period of time during the inauguration for no good not-for-profit purpose.

The attorney general’s office sued the Trump Organization and Presidential Inaugural Committee back in January 2020, alleging a misuse of more than $1 million raised by the nonprofit to ‘grossly overpay’ the Trump Hotel in Washington for event space between January 17 and January 20, 2017.

Trump Family PA Images

Evidence was recently found that allegedly shows the committee to have ‘improperly wasted its fund when it paid almost $50,000 to the Loews Madison’ for a block of hotel rooms reserved by the Trump Organization.

The court filing detailed, ‘This reservation was arranged by the personal assistant to Donald Trump, Jr. at the Trump Organization. The contract was executed on behalf of the Trump Organization by a close personal friend of Donald Trump, Jr. named Gentry Beach.’

Later, the invoice was reportedly forwarded to those working on inaugural finances by Rick Gates, a top official on the committee, who was contacted by a collection agency after the Trump Organization failed to pay for the contract.

Trump PA Images

A number of depositions related to the inaugural funds investigation have already taken place. Ivanka Trump was interviewed for five hours in December, who dubbed it a ‘politically-motivated demonstration of vindictiveness and waste of taxpayer dollars’.

Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, was also deposed in November, in addition to Gates, according to court documents.