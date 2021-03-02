Donald Trump’s Niece Says He’ll Only Pretend To Run For President To Make Money

PA Images

Mary Trump believes her uncle will only pretend to run for president in 2024 as a way to make money.

Following failed efforts to convict Trump after his second impeachment, the 74-year-old is still able to run for president again in the future, but his niece believes it would only be to make money.

Since leaving office in January, Trump has said several times that he wants to run again. In December 2020, the former POTUS said, ‘It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.’

Despite January’s Capitol riot leading to many Republicans turning their backs on Trump, a poll last month showed that 53% of Republicans surveyed wanted him to run again in 2024.

Mary Trump think’s it’s all a façade, however, and that he simply wants to benefit financially before dropping out of the race.

As per Business Insider, she said:

I think he’s going to pretend to [run for office], sure. Think about how much money he’s made off the big lie the last few months. He’s made more money since President Biden won the election than I think he has in his entire life. So I don’t think he’s going to let that grift go quite so soon.

While Trump has made money since leaving the White House, he also made a hell of lot during his time as president. According to a report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), he made $1.6 billion while in office.

Mary went on to say that the reason she thinks her uncle won’t actually run again is out of fear of losing – something we all know he isn’t very good at.

She continued, ‘There’s no way that he is going to put himself in the position of losing again. The problem is the Republican Party seems determined to continue to keep him legitimate, which is the really scary part.’

Some Republicans have been vocal about supporting Trump if he decides to run for office again in three years time, with the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he’d ‘absolutely’ back Trump if he runs again.

Senator Mitt Romney thinks it’s likely Trump would win the Republican nomination by a ‘landslide’ should he run in 2024. He told The New York Times, ‘I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.’

