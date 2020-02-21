Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Paedophile Executed By Electric Chair

Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Peadophile Executed By Electric Chair Family of Nicholas Sutton/Tennessee Department of Corrections

A man who was given the death sentence for murdering a paedophile has died by electric chair.

Advert

Nicholas Todd Sutton murdered fellow inmate Carl Estep in 1985 by stabbing him to death.

Sutton was already serving a life sentence for three other murders at the time he stabbed Estep.

He had killed his grandmother by drowning when he was just 18 years old, and then murdered two other people in 1979.

Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Peadophile Executed By Electric Chair Tennessee Department of Corrections

Advert

58-year-old Sutton was given the choice between electric chair and lethal injection to which he chose the electric chair.

Apparently he chose fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, biscuits and peach pie with vanilla ice cream for his final meal.

Sutton has been given the death sentence in 1986, the year after he killed paedophile Carl Estep. He then spent 34 years on death row.

Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Peadophile Executed By Electric Chair Family of Nicholas Todd Sutton

According to USA Today, Sutton was the fifth person the state of Tennessee has used the electric chair method on since 2018.

As well as killing Carl Estep and his grandmother, Sutton murdered two of his supposed high school friends, John Large and Charles Almon.

USA Today explained how the then 18-year-old murdered his grandmother, who’d actually adopted the teenager following a rocky childhood.

Sutton reportedly knocked her unconscious with a piece of firewood, wrapped her in a blanket and bin bags and chained her to a cinder block. He then threw her alive into the a river.

Advert

Chair PA images

It isn’t said how he killed Large, but Sutton reportedly shot Almon dead.

Following the hideous way he killed his grandmother and the other two murders he committed, Sutton was sentenced to life in prison and only put on death row following the stabbing of Carl Estep.

Apparently he was initially sentenced to be killed in 2015, but it was postponed due to legal delays.

Sutton’s family and lawyer had campaigned for the late 58-year-old to be granted clemency and argued ‘he is not the man he was when he committed his crimes’.

Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Peadophile Executed By Electric Chair clemencyfornicksutton.com

On the ‘Clemency for Nick Sutton‘ website, it reads:

Multiple members of Tennessee correction staff, members of his victims’ families, many of his jurors, and others believe Nick Sutton deserves to live and have taken the extraordinary step of humbly asking Governor Lee to spare his life. A life sentence meets the imperatives of justice and mercy.

Despite their efforts, the execution of Sutton still went ahead and he was pronounced dead yesterday evening, February 20.

As per The Mirror, Sutton’s final words were:

I have made a lot of friends along the way and a lot of people have enriched my life. They have reached out to me and pulled me up and I am grateful for that. I have had the privilege of being married to the finest woman, who is a great servant to God. Without her, I would not have made the progress that I have made. I hope I do a much better job in the next life than I did in this one. If I could leave one thing with all of you, it is, don’t ever give up on the ability of Jesus Christ to fix someone or a problem. He can fix anything. Don’t ever underestimate His ability. He has made my life meaningful and fruitful through my relationships with family and friends. So, even in my death, I am coming out a winner. God has provided it all to me.

Advert