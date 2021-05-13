Deaths Continue To Mount As Israeli–Palestinian Violence Worsens

PA Images

The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine has reached its worst point since 2014, with at least 90 people dead.

Amid the United Nations’ warning of a ‘full-scale war’ unless both sides agree to some form of de-escalation, Israel is now considering a possible ground operation on the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Tensions had been rising since April, after the IDF stormed the Al Aqsa mosque with gas and stun grenades, and Palestinian families were threatened with eviction from the Sheikh Jarrah district. In recent days, both sides have been exchanging constant rocket-fire, with many people losing their lives to the chaos.

In Gaza, at least 83 Palestinians – including 17 children – have been killed in airstrikes, while seven Israelis have also died.

Najwa Sheikh-Ahmad, a mother living in Gaza, told BBC News: ‘You cannot sleep… in any moment your home might be your grave. You cannot be secure. As a mother it’s very terrifying, it’s very exhausting for my feelings, for my humanity.’

Mohammed Abu Rayya, a doctor living in Gaza, also told the broadcaster: ‘[There are] a lot of deaths, a lot of wounded – children, old women and old men. We cannot sleep at home, we are not feeling safe. Air strikes all over Gaza. There are not any places safe.’

Hamas reportedly proposed a ceasefire ‘on a mutual basis’ via the Russian foreign ministry, as per The Guardian, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected. Hundreds of airstrikes have been carried out by Israel, while 1,500 rockets have reportedly been fired from Gaza.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for calm, telling reporters: ‘Certainly we in the UK are very sad to see what is happening and the cycle of violence that now seems to be taking place. I think it’s important that we break that cycle and we end this idea of reprisals, and I think that what everybody wants to see is urgent, urgent de-escalation.’

