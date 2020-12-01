Debenhams Set To Close Putting 12,000 Jobs At Risk PA

Debenhams stores are set to close following failed last-ditch efforts to rescue the department store chain.

This means all 12,000 employees will likely lose their jobs once the 124 stores stop trading for good. Members of staff were reportedly informed of the news this morning.

Debenhams went into administration for the second time in April 2020, and it was hoped that the stores could be saved by a rescue bid from JD Sports. However, the collapse of Arcadia, known to be the largest concession operator in Debenhams, has dashed this final hope.

Debenhams PA

As reported by BBC News, it’s understood that Hilco, a restructuring firm that specialises in closing down retailers, will begin entering shops as of tomorrow to start clearing out stock.

The 12,000 jobs at risk are reportedly set to go over the months to come, unless the administrators can do a deal for all or some parts of the business. Debenhams had already cut an approximate 6,500 jobs since May, with the chain struggling to keep going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Debenhams chairman Sir Ian Cheshire told the BBC News that he felt ‘desperately sorry’ for the affected employees, stating that Debenhams had been ‘caught in a straitjacket’ with too many high street stores on lengthy leases.

Sir Ian explained, ‘You’ve got to be so much faster and so much more online,’ adding that Debenhams would have been better off operating with an approximate 70 stores rather than 124.