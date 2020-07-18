Decapitated Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s Personal Assistant Charged With Second Degree Murder

Ceo Assistant Charged PA Images/Fahim Saleh/Facebook

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the personal assistant of decapitated tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The 33-year-old CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada was found beheaded and dismembered next to an electric saw in his Lower East Side apartment in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 14.

His 21-year-old assistant was taken into custody on Friday morning, July 17, in the NoHo neighbourhood of the city, with a reportedly-large New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force carrying out the arrest.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, PA Images

Haspil, who’s reported to ordinarily live around Prospect Park in Brooklyn, was arrested after taking up residence in 172 Crosby Street. He’d possibly rented the apartment via a short-term vacation service, MailOnline reports.

Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives, said Haspil – who handled Saleh’s finances under his employment – owed his boss a ‘significant amount’ of money, and may have been embezzling from him.

According to police sources, investigators honed in on Haspil after discovering text messages in which Saleh accused the former assistant of stealing money from him. A payment plan had reportedly been set up, rather than pressing charges.

CCTV footage revealed Saleh’s final movements and saw him being followed into the elevator by a man wearing black and carrying a bag. He is thought to have knocked out Saleh with a taser when they arrived at his floor.

Saleh was reportedly targeted and executed, with NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Carlos Nieves explaining that all of his body parts were found at the scene; his torso was found in the corner of the living room and his head, arms, and legs had been separated into plastic bags.

Investigators suspect the killer may have been interrupted when Saleh’s sister called up to him from the street, at which point he may have left via the fire escape.

The day after the murder, Haspil’s credit card was reportedly used to buy a saw and cleaning supplies from a hardware store, as well as paying for rides to and from the crime scene, The Daily Beast reports.

Gokada released a statement following the news of Saleh’s death, describing the 33-year-old as ‘a leader, innovator and inspiration… Fahim’s passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed that technology could transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.’

In a statement cited by CNN, Saleh’s family said there were no words or actions that would be able to provide them comfort apart from ‘the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon [their] loved one.’