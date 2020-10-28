Deep Sea Divers Will Be Able To Explore The Titanic Wreckage From 2021 OceanGate Expeditions

A tour company is offering the chance to go on a private dive, to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic.

OceanGate Expeditions is offering the unusual experience to any old members of the public, who fancy having a real-life encounter with the famed ship.

More than 1,500 people lost their lives when the British White Star Line passenger liner sunk after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912.

Deep Sea Divers Will Be Able To Explore The Titanic Wreckage From 2021 PA Images

Despite the ship being branded as ‘unsinkable’, the incident remains one of the deadliest commercial marine disasters of all time.

Ever since, people all around the world have become fascinated with the tragedy, particularly following the release of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning movie Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

While scientists, researchers and Cameron himself have all visited the wreckage in the past, OceanGate president Stockton Rush wants to make the dives more common.

jack and rose in the titanic film Paramount Pictures

In fact, Stockton already has 26 people booked in for the first six diving expeditions, from May to July next year, with more spaces available for anyone who wants to get involved.

Speaking of the wreckage, Stockton told Bloomberg:

All the bones are gone. There are no bodies down there. There are boots and shoes and clothes that show where people were 100 years ago, and that is very somber.

According to the company’s website, it is looking for a group of ‘citizen scientists’, to join the crew as ‘mission specialists’, who ‘support the expedition through various sub-nautical and oceanographic roles’.

Deep Sea Divers Will Be Able To Explore The Titanic Wreckage From 2021 OceanGate Expeditions

If you want to be considered for the team, you have to complete an in-depth application, which will ask details about your height and weight, as well as information about the likelihood you’ll experience seasickness or claustrophobia. Anyone who passes this stage will be invited to take part in a video interview.

Successful interviewees will then attend training for the role of mission specialist, where you will likely be asked to demonstrate basic balance, mobility and flexibility, as well as the ability to live on a research class expedition alongside a crew.

Make no mistake, there will be a lot of work involved, but you can’t expect to be paid, sadly. In fact, successful mission specialists are expected to shell out $125,000 (£96,368.75) for the eight-day sail from St. John’s, Newfoundland, before taking part in the six-to-eight-hour dive.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply here.