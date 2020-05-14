Dele Alli Breaks Silence On ‘Horrible Experience’ After Being Assaulted At His Home
Footballer Dele Alli has broken his silence after being injured during a burglary at his home in north London.
Two men broke into the 24-year-old’s home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 13, while Alli was isolating with his brother Harry Hickford, their respective partners and another friend.
The group were said to have been playing cards when two masked criminals entered the home and stole numerous items, including jewellery and watches.
Alli, who plays as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, was reportedly held at knifepoint and punched during the break-in, though he did not sustain any serious injuries.
The two criminals fled the scene before police arrived and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, The Guardian reports.
Metropolitan police said:
Police were called at approximately 00:35 on Wednesday 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.
Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Alli broke his silence on the incident last night, May 13, when he took to Twitter to thank those offering kind words.
He commented:
Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.
A source close to the footballer told the Mirror the burglars used knives to threaten the group into telling them where they could find valuable items.
They claimed Alli tried to put up a fight with the men and a struggle ensued, during which the midfielder was punched. His brother is also said to have been injured after getting involved in the struggle.
A Tottenham Hotspur spokesperson acknowledged the situation, commenting:
We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.
On Twitter, the club added:
We’re with you Dele.
Officers are now understood to be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in an attempt to figure out how the criminals gained entry to Alli’s home.
The news comes just two months after Tottenham footballer Jan Vertonghen’s home was burgled by armed men while Vertonghen was away on Champions League duty. The four men carried knives, but thankfully Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]