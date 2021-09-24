Delhi’s Most-Wanted Gangster Shot Dead By Rival Gang Members In Court

The Indian Express/Twitter

According to police, Delhi’s most-wanted gangster has been shot dead while in court, in an attack believed to have been carried out by rival gang members.

The two gang members managed to get into the court in India’s capital by posing as lawyers.

Advert 10

Jitender Maan Gogi, who was one of Delhi police’s most-wanted men, was appearing inside court 207 near Rohini, when the two people opened fire.

Alamy

According to reports, upon opening fire at Gogi, the assailants were shot by members of the Counter Intelligence Team of the Special Cell who had been accompanying Gogi after one of his associates had previously escaped from custody.

As per The Indian Express, Gogi was injured by five or six bullets and was declared dead after being rushed to hospital. A member of the Counter Intelligence team told the outlet that a total of ‘eight rounds’ were fired ‘by both teams of the Special Cell’ and the rival gang members had been using ‘.38 bore and .30 bore pistols’.

Advert 10

A senior police officer stated:

A team of the Northern range of Special Cell was accompanying Sunil Maan, who appeared half an hour before Gogi. Around 1.15 pm, Gogi was produced in the courtroom. At that time, two wanted criminals identified as Rahul, a resident of UP’s Baghpat, and Moris of Bakkarwala village, who were inside posing as lawyers, opened fire on him. Gogi received around five to six bullet injuries.

Gogi had been accused in dozens of cases in different states. He was arrested in March last year on charges of extortion and murder and featured on the most-wanted list due to being accused of crimes such as fraud, kidnapping and murder.

Advert 10

Gogi’s quick climb to power in the crime world could have been what made him a target of so many gangs, according to officials.

Gogi’s life of crime began when he was just a teenager, reports state, starting with incidents such as stealing and carjacking.

However, he soon became a prime suspect in the killing of a popular singer in Haryana state, as well as becoming a suspect in multiple other high profile killings.

The security of Delhi’s courts has now been questioned as a result of the shooting, according to BBC News.

Advert 10

Delhi Bar Association stated that working in the court will be suspended from tomorrow, Saturday, September 25, due to a ‘revision of security norms’ being held as a result of the ‘unfortunate incident’.