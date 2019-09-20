Delta Flight Plunges 30,000ft In Just Seven Minutes Causing Utter Panic

Passengers on board a Delta flight were left fearing for their lives when the plane plunged nearly 30,000 feet in less than seven minutes.

The flight was halfway through its journey from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday (September 18) when the plane dropped from 39,000 feet to just 10,000 feet.

This sudden drop was a result of the pilots making an emergency landing due to an irregularity with the cabin pressure, although passengers on board flight 2353 believed they were about to die.

As reported by the New York Post, a Delta spokesperson said the flight was forced to divert to Tampa ‘out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurisation irregularity en route’.

The airline company apologised to their passengers, who took pictures and shared videos of the chaos that ensued once the plane started to fall – with oxygen masks deployed and passengers comforting each other as they tried to figure out what was going on.

One passenger, Harris DeWoskin, told WFTS lots of people were hyperventilating:

Out of nowhere, I felt what felt like a sort of a rapid descent. We started dropping in altitude and then the oxygen masks dropped from the top of the plane. Chaos sort of ensued amongst the passengers. One of the flight attendants, I believe, grabbed the intercom and was just repeating over the intercom stating, ‘Do not panic! Do not panic!’ But, obviously, it’s a hectic moment so, the passengers around me, a lot of people, were kind of hyperventilating.

DeWoskin even contacted his girlfriend and family members who weren’t on the flight, to let them know ‘some scary stuff’ was happening on the plummeting plane.

@Delta so this hasn’t happened before but your #2353 flight crew from ATL to FLL (now Tampa) was [email protected] people calm. Now I know the bag doesn’t really inflate… pic.twitter.com/B2FfWKAewE — Tiffany O. Sawyer (@OsteenSawyer) September 18, 2019

Another passenger, Brandon Tomlinson, was travelling on the flight with his one-year-old son and his mother when ‘all of a sudden’ the oxygen masks dropped out and he started hearing a ‘real howling sound’.

He told Buzzfeed News it felt like a roller coaster as the plane descended and he could ‘see in the flight attendants’ eyes that this was real’.

Tomlinson said he put his oxygen mask on before he put his son’s on, then he had to help calm his mum down as other passengers began crying. ‘We all sort of thought this is how it’s going to end,’ he added.

@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son. @wsvn @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/C9QcU9DbYV — J.T. (@BrutusOsceola) September 18, 2019

Delta Air Lines spokesperson Anthony Black told BuzzFeed News that while an aircraft depressurisation issue during a flight is ‘extremely rare,’ it is something pilots are trained for.

The plane remained at Tampa International on Wednesday night while mechanics worked to figure out what went wrong.

