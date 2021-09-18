Demand For Teacher To Be Fired After Displaying Pride and ‘F*ck The Police’ Flags In Classroom
Parents are calling for an Alexander Hamilton High School teacher to be fired for displaying an array of flags in their classroom.
Pictures shared to social media show several flags hung in the room, such as a trans flag and a Black Lives Matter one, as well as signs reading ‘f*ck the police’.
One graphic poster reads, ‘F*ck Amerikkka, This is Native Land”, while another says, ‘Policing is a violent, anti-black settler institution that originated as slave patrols.’
It continues:
Their primary mandate is to protect property and to militarily enforce white supremacist capitalism. They are doing their jobs as they are trained and paid to do. You can’t fix what isn’t broken. That’s why we fight for police and prison abolition. F*ck the Police.
Images of the signs and flags were shared on social media earlier this week by Twitter page ‘Parents Defending Education’.
People have since shared their concerns about the ‘anti-American propaganda’ being displayed in the Los Angeles-based high school, and are calling for the teacher to be sacked.
One person wrote, ‘Anti-American, and Anti-Police propaganda in a California High School named after Alexander Hamilton. How does a school allow this to happen? It’s crazy. SOS America!!!!’
Another person said, ‘Those kinds of posters should be taken down. The teacher who thought that was appropriate should be evaluated to determine if he shares the same values as the parents who entrust their children to the school where he’s employed.’
Parents Defending Education reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for comment on the photographs, which has now issued a statement in response.
Part of it read:
L.A. Unified holds firm its policy that students and adults in both schools and offices should treat all persons equally and respectfully and refrain from the willful or negligent use of slurs against any person on the basis of race, language spoken, color, sex, religion, handicap, national origin, immigration status, age, sexual orientation, or political belief.
[…] While utilizing decorations in our learning environments, all L.A. Unified teachers are expected to adhere to district policies and to be mindful of our mission to educate children in a classroom that reflects all our policies of inclusion and respectful treatment of individual rights.
LAUSD continued to say that ‘any displays that are determined to be overtly and objectively political or otherwise run afoul of our policies of inclusion and respectful treatment of others’ will be removed and handled administratively.
