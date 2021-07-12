Demands For Savills To Sack Employee Soar Following Shocking Racist Tweet

PA

An estate agents is facing growing calls to sack an employee who was seen posting racist abuse on Twitter following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

According to screenshots shared on social media, the man, reportedly called Andrew Bone, tweeted a racial slur in reference to the three players who missed penalties for England.

Bone has since deleted his tweet and account, but not before it was noticed by several people, who immediately spread it far and wide to show the extent of the vile abuse England players were receiving.

@Gerard_McCarthy/Twitter

The twitter account has quickly been linked to a LinkedIn account of a Commercial Building Manager at Savills, a chain of UK estate agents, who appears to have the same name and appearance. As word of his disgusting abuse spread, people have demanded a response from Savills, saying that he should be sacked for posting the racial slur.

Savills has since responded to the social media outcry, confirming that they were aware of the tweet and had launched an investigation into whether or not an employee of theirs was responsible for the abuse.

@Gerard_McCarthy/Twitter

‘Savills is committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity amongst our workforce. A full investigation will be carried out in regards to this unacceptable incident,’ they said in a statement posted to Twitter.

‘Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets. Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action’

‘Savills’ and ‘sack’ have been trending on Twitter as people made clear their disgust at Bone’s tweet, with some threatening to stop doing business with the estate agents unless they responded.

‘Shocked and disgusted at your employees comments,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘You are my agents for a building purchase in Southampton. If you employ and tolerate racist behaviour I will be cancelling all ties with immediate effect.’

In a press conference this morning, July 12, manager Gareth Southgate condemned the abuse received by his players, calling it ‘unforgivable.’