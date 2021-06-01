Demands To Search For More Graves After Remains Of 215 Children Discovered At School

PA Images/CTV News

People are calling for more searches to take place at schools across Canada after the bodies of 215 children were found at the site of an old school earlier this month.

Reports of the discovery of a mass grave first surfaced last week, when the remains of 215 children were found at the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, which closed in 1978.

Advert 10

Some of those found are said to have been as young as three years old at the time of their death.

PA Images

The school, which opened in 1890, was said to have once been Canada’s largest and, at its peak, had 500 students attend.

There have long been rumours that hundreds of Indigenous children died while at schools like Kamloops, but this wasn’t confirmed until last week’s findings. Work to identify the possible mass grave began in 2000 and was led by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Cultural Department.

Advert 10

Chief Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, members of the Interior-Salish Secwepemc (Shuswap) speaking peoples of British Columbia, said she hopes the discovery will ‘bring some peace and closure to those lives lost’.

Library and Archives Canada

In light of the harrowing discovery, Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has called for further searches to be conducted to see if there are any more bodies at other schools.

Bellegarde said, As per Buzzfeed News:

Advert 10

It’s a prime opportunity to do this very, very important work in all the residential school grounds. This has to be further researched and investigated. Kamloops is one school. There were over 130 residential schools that were operating across Canada.

Thousands of children were sent to schools like Kamloops and were separated from their parents between the years 1883 and 1996. Sadly, it’s thought that Indigenous children who attended the schools were victims to an array of abuse.

PA

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada reported more than 4,000 died of disease or supposedly by accident at these schools, though it’s estimated the number could be nearer to 6,000 as many children who died, like those at Kamloops, went undocumented.

Advert 10

A previous report by the Canadian organisation called the deaths of these children an act of ‘cultural genocide’.

Two years ago, the country accepted its treatment of the Indigenous community resulted in many of them dying. However, the Vatican is yet to apologise for its involvement, as the Catholic Church ran Kamloops between 1890 to 1969.