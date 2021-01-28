Congresswoman Trying To Impeach Biden Proposed To Be Expelled From Congress

Democrat Proposes Expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress PA Images

A Democratic lawmaker has proposed expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress.

The Georgia Republican has become a figure of controversy ever since announcing her intention to impeach US President Joe Biden. With more attention comes more scrutiny, and her endorsements of QAnon and violence have raised immediate concerns.

California congressman Jimmy Gomez announced a resolution which would see Greene booted from Congress, particularly in light of her past indications of support for executing Democrats.

In a news release, Gomez noted how Greene had previously amplified ‘conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged’.

He added: ‘A string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama.’

As per CNN’s review of her social media, Greene liked a comment back in 2019 that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Marjorie Greene PA Images

On another occasion, in response to Greene’s false writing about Obama’s Iran Deal, one comment read, ‘Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning [Hillary Clinton] and [Obama] ???’ She replied: ‘Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.’

Gomez said: ‘Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues.’

Greene responded with a statement slamming CNN’s ‘fake news’, writing: ‘Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views… I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you.’

Prior to getting elected, Greene tried to get Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to retake their oath on the Bible rather than the Quran, despite their faith.

Expelling Greene would require a two-thirds vote in Congress, and while the Democrats control both the House and Senate, significant bipartisan support would be needed.

However, it has attracted the unwanted attention of the senior GOP leadership, with Mark Bednar, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, telling Axios: ‘These comments are deeply disturbing, and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them.’