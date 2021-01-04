Democrats Ask Federal Bureau Of Investigation For ‘Immediate Criminal Investigation’ After Trump Phone Call PA Images

Two House Democrats have requested that FBI Director Christopher Wray conduct an ‘immediate criminal investigation’ into President Donald Trump in regards to the phone call he made over the weekend with Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In a recorded hour-long conversation, Trump could be heard asking Raffensperger – the official in charge of running Georgia’s elections – whether he could help him find votes that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Representatives Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice have now written a letter to Wray stating that they believe Trump had ‘engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes’.

As reported by NBC News, the letter, which was written on Monday, reads as follows:

As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes. We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the president.

The letter continues, ‘The evidence of election fraud by Mr. Trump is now in broad daylight. Given the more than ample factual predicate, we are making a criminal referral to you to open an investigation into Mr. Trump.’

In the recording of the phone call in question, Trump could be heard making the following inaccurate remarks:

So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. […] There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.

Throughout the phone call, Trump could be heard repeatedly trying to push Raffensperger to change the vote total, continuing to make the sort of unsupported voter fraud allegations he has made continuously since the results of the November election.

At one point he stated:

The people of Georgia are angry. The people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.

Trump also suggested that should Raffensperger refuse to act in accordance with his wishes, he could be held criminally liable.

Both Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel, Ryan Germany, could be heard refuting Trump’s allegations, explaining to him that his fraud allegations held no weight.

At one point in the phone call, Raffensperger said:

Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.

Trump alleged that ballots in Georgia had been shredded, and that voting machinery had been removed. There is no evidence to support such claims.

Following the results of the presidential election, Trump twice asked for voter ballots in Georgia to be recounted, with the state having turned blue for the first time since 1992. However, both recounts confirmed Biden’s victory, having narrowly beating Trump by 0.2%.